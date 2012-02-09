(Adds details from exchange document)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Feb 9 China will kick off simulated trading in government bond futures next week, an official document shows, in a tentative step towards reforming domestic capital markets that are riddled with asset bubbles and unregulated lending.

The pilot scheme will pave the way for the relaunch of the derivatives product, which was halted in the mid-1990s, according to the document issued by the China Financial Futures Exchange and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"The introduction of government bond futures will provide a pricing benchmark for the bond market and help increase market liquidity and lead to the final integration of bond markets," the exchange said.

There were no details of when real bond futures trading would resume.

Chinese policymakers said at a key financial conference last month that the country needs a "standardised and unified" bond market during the 12th Five Year Plan, which runs to 2015.

Ten institutions will participate in the pilot project, including futures companies, securities companies and commercial banks, The China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing a unnamed source.

China launched government bond futures in 1992 but banned the product in 1995 after a huge trading scandal.

The small volume of government bonds outstanding was insufficient to support the large volume of futures trading that occurred at that time, leading to speculation, insider trading, and other forms of market manipulation, the paper said.

Conditions are now ripe for relaunching such futures. The volume of bond issuance has increased in recent years, and liquidity has improved. The issuance of bonds at different maturities has contributed to the formation of a yield curve from 3 months to 30 years, it cited the source as saying.

The Shanghai-based futures exchange, which is where the bond instrument will be traded, said in Thursday's document that the daily price limit of the mock trading would be set at up or down 2 percent from the previous settlement price of the futures contracts.

Investors must pay a minimum margin equivalent to 3 percent of the value of futures contracts, it added.

The chief of China's CSRC securities watchdog, Guo Shuqing, said in January that the agency would actively develop stock, bond, fund futures and options. He mentioned government bonds and silver as futures worth developing.

Zhu Yuchen, head of the futures exchange, which is governed by the CSRC, said in December that the exchange was planning to launch government bond futures.

Commodity futures have traded in China since the 1980s, and CSRC launched equity index futures in 2010.