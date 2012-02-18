SHANGHAI The China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) is developing new financial instruments including options and foreign currency futures, the official China Securities Journal reported on Saturday, citing general manager Zhu Yuchen.

The exchange will also issue new index futures products based on underlying indices such as Shenzhen's SME board, Zhu was quoted as saying, without giving a timetable.

Currently, there is only one type of financial derivative being traded on the CFFEX -- futures based on the CSI 300 Index.

China last week kicked off simulated trading in government bond futures on the CFFEX, paving the way for the relaunch of the derivatives product, which was halted in the mid-1990s.

Shanghai has stepped up development of financial derivatives as part of efforts to deepen the city's capital markets and build the commercial hub into a global financial center by 2020.

