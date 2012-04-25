SHANGHAI, April 25 Three of China's domestic
futures brokers may be allowed to access international futures
markets in as soon as two to three months, the Shanghai
Securities News said on Wednesday, citing unidentified industry
sources.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which
oversees the sector, is pushing ahead to complete a framework of
rules which would govern the brokers when abroad, particularly
on how it manages customers' funds, the paper said.
"The CSRC wants to roll this out quickly and the timing for
the launch will be in two to three months," the paper said,
citing regulatory sources.
The CSRC's approval for domestic brokers to access
international futures markets will provide mainland companies
with more options to hedge risk when operating abroad.
The green light to let Chinese futures brokers venture
overseas also comes after a 17-year halt, after a ban in 1994
following a series of scandals that led to the closure of
several firms and criminal investigations.
COFCO Futures Co, China International Futures and Yong An
Futures will seek membership with key overseas exchanges and
trade on behalf of Chinese customers. It is not clear if they
will be allowed to take positions in trades, which is common for
foreign brokerages.
One of CSRC's key concerns is how the Chinese brokerages
will segregate customers' money from their own, the paper said.
U.S. futures brokers MF Global used customer
money to fund its own losses on European debt before filing for
bankruptcy last year. MF Global's customers were owed as much as
$1.6 billion.
The bankruptcy has stirred up a fire storm in the securities
industry and among regulators as many of the customers were
farmers or pension funds who used futures in non-speculative
ways to hedge against price volatility.
To prepare for their venture abroad, the three local
brokerages have beefed up their operations by hiring additional
staff and linking up with foreign exchanges or overseas
brokerages to train their staff, the paper said.
