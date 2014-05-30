SHANGHAI May 30 The Shanghai Futures Exchange
is planning to launch China's first nickel and tin futures this
year, local media reported on Friday, as part of steps to
internationalise the country's commodity markets.
Ye Chunhe, ShFE vice general manager, also confirmed to a
conference in Shanghai on Thursday that the bourse expects to
launch a futures contract on a base metals index, the Securities
Times reported.
The paper added, without citing sources, that the exchange
had also designed options contracts for copper and gold.
China, the world's biggest consumer of commodities ranging
from copper to iron ore, has always sought to secure more
pricing power on the international market, partly by launching
new futures contracts.
The ShFE, the country's biggest commodity exchange by the
value of contracts handled, trades copper, aluminium, zinc,
lead, natural rubber, fuel oil and rebar, besides gold and
silver.
It is also aiming to launch crude oil futures this year, a
move that would give the world's second-largest oil consumer
greater influence in global pricing.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph
Radford)