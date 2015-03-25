HONG KONG, March 25 China's futures regulator is open to allowing all state-owned companies to trade on overseas futures markets, though it no longer has a full say over the issue, Zhou Lichao, a director of the regulator's department of futures supervision, said.

When asked whether the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would consider allowing all state-owned firms to trade futures overseas, Zhou said: "We are open to this idea. (Though) this is mainly led by the state-owned assets commission."

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which is the majority shareholder of state-owned companies, decided the hedging activities of state-owned firms overseas, Zhou said.

"We don't manage the approval any more. We follow how the state-owned assets commission arranges it," Zhou told Reuters on the sidelines of FOW Derivatives World Asia conference in Hong Kong.

Previously, firms needed clearance from the commission, the CSRC, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and the Ministry of Commerce.

China is one of the world's biggest consumers of metals, energy and agricultural products and state-owned companies often have a high demand for hedging tools.

Chinese authorities have not officially approved overseas futures trade for any state-owned firms since 2006 after previously licensing 31 state-owned companies. Some companies have, however, traded on foreign markets for years via their overseas units.

A manager of the futures department at one of the 31 companies with a licence said authorities should allow all state-owned companies to trade overseas futures to meet higher demand for hedging.

The state-owned assets commission in Beijing did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Ed Davies)