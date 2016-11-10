SHANGHAI Nov 10 Chinese futures companies have
been forbidden from providing "financing services" the China
Securities Journal (CSJ) reported on Thursday - effectively
preventing futures brokers from funding clients' investment
positions.
The CSJ cited a notice, sent by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday, which said: "Futures
firms must not engage in financing services or get involved with
any type of financing service."
The CSRC ordered futures brokers to strengthen risk
management systems and closely supervise the risk profiles of
clients.
China has taken a series of steps this year to cool the rise
of highly leveraged commodities futures products as part of an
attempt to reduce risk in financial markets.
Tight new rules aimed at curbing such leveraged risk, as
well as speculative trades, have already triggered an exodus of
investors from the country's commodities futures markets and
hobbled a thriving niche business for brokers.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric
Meijer)