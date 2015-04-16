German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
BEIJING, April 16 China has waived value-added-tax for settling crude oil futures in the Shanghai exchange and iron ore contracts in the Dalian bourse, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
The waiver, effective from April 1, applies to settlements out of bonded storages under the two exchanges, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website www.mof.gov.cn.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.