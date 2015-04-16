BEIJING, April 16 China has waived value-added-tax for settling crude oil futures in the Shanghai exchange and iron ore contracts in the Dalian bourse, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The waiver, effective from April 1, applies to settlements out of bonded storages under the two exchanges, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website www.mof.gov.cn.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)