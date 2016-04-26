BEIJING, April 26 China's Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange will raise its cotton futures transaction fee to 6 yuan ($0.92) per lot from 4.3 yuan, starting from Wednesday, the exchange said.

It will also raise the margin and widen the trading limit on the PTA futures contract from April 27, the exchange said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new trading limit for PTA contracts will be widened to 5 percent from 4 percent now in either direction. The trading margin will be set at 6 percent, up from 5 percent now, it said. ($1=6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)