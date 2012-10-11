* Two Chinese fund houses launch commods-focused funds
* 16 brokerages apply to set up asset management license
* Domestic funds pave way for opening up to foreign capital
* Market likely to see large inflow of capital
By Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 11 Two Chinese fund houses have
launched funds focused on the domestic commodities futures
market as they look to tap into the burgeoning market that
regulators have cautiously opened to local financial
institutions this year.
More than a dozen Chinese futures brokerages, which until
recently were barred from investing directly into the futures
market, have also applied to set up funds that trade commodity
futures through a managed account product.
Their entry marks a significant change in the commodities
futures market in China, paving the way for the opening up to
foreign investors and a large inflow of capital.
"One of the pre-requisites for the opening up of commodities
futures to foreign capital is for the market to establish a
certain level of maturity and stability. So the move to let
domestic funds in is a step forward in that direction," said Ye
Yugang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.
"But the opening up to foreign capital will come in tandem
with the liberalisation of the yuan ... so it is possible that
they experiment with having some foreign funds in by giving them
a yuan investment quota for the commodities futures market."
China, which has for years set strict curbs to keep
financial institutions and foreign capital from direct
participation in the sector, allowed Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investors (QFII) to invest in domestic stock index
futures last year.
While China's futures industry may be only 18 years old, its
commodities exchanges in Shanghai, Dalian and Zhengzhou are now
among the most liquid in the world.
Last year, the Shanghai futures exchange was the
12th-largest derivative exchange in the world by volume,
according to the Futures Industry Association, and the Zhengzhou
and Dalian exchanges were just behind it.
Only five percent of investors in China's commodity futures
markets are direct producers and consumers, while the rest are
private investors, the head of the Dalian Commodity Exchange has
said.
The domination by speculators has led to large swings in
price and volumes, sparking concerns about threats to financial
stability. A clampdown on speculative trading last year saw
total trading volumes of commodities futures drop 34 percent to
1 trillion lots, data from the China Futures Association showed.
LARGE CAPITAL INFLOW
Authorities would now like to see the share of hedgers and
professional traders increase to curb the volume swings. That is
one reason the China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
requires the managed funds to target only high net-worth
individuals.
"If more sophisticated institutions participate in this
market, there would be increased liquidity and stability," said
Gilbert Tse, executive vice general manager of Fortune SG Fund
Management Co.
Globally, commodity trading funds have jumped sevenfold over
the past decade to around $315 billion, underscoring the
potential in China, Fortune SG said.
Fortune SG is partly owned by Societe Generale. It
has launched China's second commodities futures investment fund
in partnership with British hedge fund manager Winton Capital.
A joint venture between UBS AG and the parent of
the State Development & Investment Corp was the first fund to be
approved to trade commodity futures in June.
Tse said he believed futures funds would become popular in
the long term as they could help improve Chinese investors'
asset allocation and expand their investment channels.
The business could also create a new revenue stream for
China's futures brokerages, many of which are battling fierce
competition.
Sixteen futures brokerages, including Yongan Futures,
Zheshang Futures and China International Futures Co have also
applied to start fund businesses, according the CSRC.
"If the stock market keeps falling, alternative investments,
including futures-related products, will become more popular,"
said Li Yin, analyst at fund consultancy Howbuy.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)