BEIJING Feb 20 China purchased 140.9
billion yuan ($22.37 billion) in foreign exchange in January
2012 as capital flowed into the economy after three months of
net outflows, according to Reuters calculations of central bank
data published on Monday.
The volume of purchase, a measure of capital inflow, by
China's central bank and commercial banks was still smaller than
the average monthly 231.6 billion yuan in 2011 and 272.4 billion
yuan in 2010.
Smaller capital inflows mean less liquidity for the banking
system and require domestic credit creation to maintain money
supply growth at the government's target rate and is likely a
key reason for China's move cut banks' required reserve ratios
by 50 basis points on Saturday to 20.5 percent.
In December, China sold a net 100.3 billion in foreign
exchange, following a net sale of 27.9 billion yuan in November
and a net sale of 24.9 billion yuan in October.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange had
forecast that China would continue to see an international
payment surplus in 2012, partly as China remains an attractive
destination for long-term investors.