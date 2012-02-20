BEIJING Feb 20 China bought 140.9 billion yuan ($22.37 billion) in foreign exchange in January as capital flowed back into the country after three consecutive months of net outflows, but analysts said the outlook was volatile.

"It's hard to say whether such a monthly size of capital inflows can be sustained in the coming months," Shao Yu, an economist with Orient Securities in Shanghai, told Reuters.

"If European debt problems worsen, hot money may flee emerging markets. In short, we believe China will see net capital inflows in 2012, but the size would be small," he added.

China's central bank and commercial lenders bought 140.9 billion yuan in January, according to Reuters calculations based on data published by the People's Bank of China on Monday, after net sales of 100.3 billion yuan in December.

The volume of purchases in January was smaller than the average monthly 231.6 billion yuan in 2011 and 272.4 billion yuan in 2010.

Smaller capital inflows mean less liquidity for the banking system, requiring domestic credit creation to maintain money supply growth at the government's target rate, and is likely a key reason for China's move cut banks' required reserve ratios by 50 basis points on Saturday to 20.5 percent.

The People's Bank of China said in its quarterly monetary policy report earlier last week that it had noticed the reappearance of capital inflows, but added it would pay close attention to whether the capital inflows are sustained.

China's new yuan bank loans stood at 738.1 billion yuan, a number that was well below market expectations of 1 trillion yuan. Local media reported that state bank lending in the first half of February remained sluggish.

"It's quite clear that the central bank would continue to cut RRR if capital inflows are small -- RRR is one of the key tools of the central bank to adjust liquidity," Orient Securities' Shao said.

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange had forecast that China would continue to see an international payment surplus in 2012, partly as China remains an attractive destination for long-term investors.

In December, China sold a net 100.3 billion in foreign exchange, following a net sale of 27.9 billion yuan in November and a net sale of 24.9 billion yuan in October.