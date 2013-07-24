BEIJING, July 24 China will simplify foreign exchange rules for the service industry, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday, the latest adjustment of policies made to try to boost the slowing economy.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will scrap its approval procedure for service industry firms needing foreign currency for overseas trade, and instead let them deal directly with banks, it said on a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

Firms will also be able to receive or send payments for trade transactions worth less than $50,000 directly at their banks without needing to get bank verification of trade documents, it added.

SAFE will also abolish more than 50 other regulations. All the changes will take effect Sept. 1.

China's economy grew 7.5 percent in the April-June period from a year earlier, the ninth quarter of slowdown in the past 10 quarters.

The government has said it will tolerate a slowdown to push through reform, but has been fine-tuning a range of policies to support the economy through the transition.

The services sector made up 46 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2012, as did manufacturing. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)