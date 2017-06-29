FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Global coordination important as world economy changes - China vice fin min
June 29, 2017 / 2:40 AM / a day ago

Global coordination important as world economy changes - China vice fin min

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Global coordination is important as the world economy undergoes changes, including the latest U.S. interest rate hike, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Thursday.

As the global economy stabilises, countries need to normalise their monetary policy, although that normalisation is happening at a very slow pace, Zhu told reporters in Beijing.

G20 leaders will gather in Hamburg next month. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry)

