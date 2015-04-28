HONG KONG, April 28 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd is raising HK$23.9 billion ($3.1 billion) by selling new shares through a private placement to boost its margin finance and securities lending business, the company said in a statement.

China Galaxy is selling new shares at HK$11.99 each, a 5.7 percent discount to Monday's close, and the placement will be made with no fewer than six professional institutional investors, the company added.

Chinese stock brokers have been raising funds to meet growing demand for the margin finance business, fuelled by a strong rally in the Hong Kong and mainland share markets. China's margin finance business, in which investors borrow money to invest in stocks, has grown more than 100 times in just five years to more than $266 billion, according to Chinese government data, and is becoming a profit centre and focus for the industry.

That has propelled the Chinese stock broking industry onto the global stage, with 12 of the top 20 global securities firms by market value belonging to China. China Galaxy had raised $1.1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering in 2013.

China Galaxy International, Goldman Sachs and Nomura Holdings are the joint global coordinators for the placement, the statement added. ($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edmund Klamann)