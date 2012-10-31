By Shen Yan and Don Durfee
| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 31 China Galaxy Securities Co,
China's, seventh-biggest brokerage, aims to raise up to 12
billion yuan ($1.92 billion) through a dual listing in Shanghai
and Hong Kong in the second quarter of next year, sources with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
The initial public offering, which has obtained special
approval from the State Council, or China's cabinet, will
potentially become the country's biggest IPO since New China
Life raised $1.9 billion late last year.
In August, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that
Galaxy Securities was planning to raise $1 billion in a
Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing in the first half of 2013.
Beijing-based Galaxy Securities, founded in 2007, is
controlled by central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth
fund.
The brokerage needed special approval for the IPO from the
Cabinet because Huijin owns stakes in several other brokerages
including China International Capital Corp and Shenyin Wanguo
Securities Co, which violates existing ownership rules regarding
brokerage stakes.
Galaxy Securities has hired Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to underwrite the Hong Kong portion
of the IPO, while Guotai Junan Securities Co will handle the
mainland listing, according to the source, who declined to be
identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used to replenish the
company's capital, and the amount of money to be raised in each
market will depend on market conditions, the source added.
Bankers involved in the deal said the fundraising would be
about $1.5-1.8 billion.
Officials at Galaxy Securities declined to comment.
Chinese securities firms are suffering from a sluggish
market that has put many investors on the sidelines, hurting
trading commission incomes -- their main source of revenue.
Many brokerages are eager to raise funds from the capital
market to strengthen their balance sheets and invest in new
businesses. Guotai Junan Securities Co is also preparing for an
IPO.
($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Samuel
Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Ken Wills)