* Shares slide more than 5 pct
* Head of fixed income, 2 other employees asked to cooperate
HONG KONG, Sept 22 China Galaxy Securities Co
Ltd, one of the country's largest brokerages, said its
head of fixed income and two other employees have been asked to
cooperate with a mainland judicial authority regarding personal
matters.
The news sent the stock sliding more than 5 percent to its
lowest level since Aug. 29, marking its biggest daily decline in
nine months.
Fixed income chief Dai Xu's role and duties have been
temporarily assumed by executive director and president Gu
Weiguo and business operations remain normal, the Chinese
brokerage said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on
Sunday.
China Galaxy said it will release further information on
developments in accordance with regulatory requirements. It did
not specify what type of judicial authority and gave no further
details.
Dai is not the only bond market figure to have gained the
attention of China's authorities.
In August, the country's top prosecutor said a former
director at China's economic planning agency, Zhang Dongsheng,
who oversaw corporate bond issues between 2003-2006, was under
investigation - one of a swathe of officials to be implicated in
an anti-corruption drive.
China Galaxy said this month that it is seeking to raise
about 7.6 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in a Shanghai listing.
In the first half of the year, it was the lead underwriter
for 27 bond-financing projects worth a combined 37.5 billion
yuan ($6.1 billion), an increase of 60 percent from the same
period a year ago.
Shares of other Chinese securities houses also lost ground
on Monday. Haitong Securities fell 2 percent in
Shanghai, while CITIC Securities was down 2.2
percent.
(1 US dollar = 6.1379 Chinese yuan)
