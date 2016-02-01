Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
HONG KONG Feb 1 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd said its vice president Huo Xiaoyu was asked to help mainland judicial authorities while the company's business operations remained normal.
Huo was "directed to cooperate with the judicial authority" in the mainland due to personal reasons, Chairman Chen Youan said in a statement late on Sunday. (bit.ly/1RUzHrH)
The company gave no further details.
After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it said were partly to blame for volatility.
Last November, the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages to include the country's fourth-biggest securities firm China Haitong Securities . (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results