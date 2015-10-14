BEIJING Oct 14 Chinese police have arrested 13
South Korean casino managers and several Chinese agents
suspected of luring people from China to gamble in South Korea,
state television reported.
China's citizens, among the world's most prolific gamblers,
often travel to the Chinese territory of Macau, South Korea, the
Philippines or Australia to bet as gambling is illegal in
mainland China, except for heavily regulated state-sanctioned
lotteries.
In a report late on Tuesday, Chinese state television said
police launched a probe in June into "criminal gangs" from five
South Korean casinos, who "enticed" Chinese with free tours,
free hotels and sexual services.
Casinos are not allowed to legally advertise in mainland
China, but operators have skirted around the issue by promoting
the resorts where the casinos are located.
A South Korean tourism ministry official said the 13
Koreans are employees of Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL)
and Paradise Co Ltd, and that it was
unclear if they had been charged.
A Paradise spokesman said the company's representatives were
not involved in providing the services described in the media
report, but confirmed that 6 of the 13 detained Koreans were its
employees.
A GKL spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's protracted crackdown on
corruption and conspicuous spending has kept wealthy Chinese
gamblers away from Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub,
where gaming revenues last year fell for the first time since
casinos were liberalised in 2001.
At the same time, casino operators around Asia have been
aggressively courting Chinese gamblers, with many relying on
Macau or mainland junkets to lure wealthy clients.
South Korea has 17 casinos and 14 casino operators, three of
which are Paradise or affiliates.
($1 = 6.3460 Chinese yuan renminbi)
