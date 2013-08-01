By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Aug 1 He walks backwards, emptying the
magazine of his rifle into the three soldiers charging toward
him with bayonets raised. They drop dead, and a small Japanese
flag, its red sun stylised to resemble a bullet wound, flashes
onto the screen.
These are just some of the "guizi", the derogatory Chinese
term for the Japanese occupiers during World War Two, that will
die at the hands of Chinese troops defending their sovereign
land, in a new Chinese video game released on Thursday, the
anniversary of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) founding.
"Glorious Mission Online" was developed by Giant Interactive
Group, a Chinese developer and publisher, in
collaboration with the PLA for use in training simulations.
Now it has been released as an online game, allowing players
to defend contested islands in the East China Sea -- Diaoyu to
the Chinese, Senkaku to the Japanese.
"Players will do battle alongside the PLA, with guns in
hand, and tell the Japanese: 'You will not violate our sovereign
territory!'" says a statement on the game's website.
The row over the barren clump of rocks in the East China Sea
- administered by Japan - has badly affected relations between
Beijing and Tokyo.
Japan's defence ministry declined to comment on the game's
release.
The PLA was interested in having a 3D interactive game for
simulations with virtual replicas of their weapons, said Richard
Chiang, a spokesman for Giant Interactive.
"The military was 100 percent behind this game," he said.
"Rather than playing the same foreign games like Call of Duty
and being American Marines shooting Russians or whatnot, Chinese
can actually play as Chinese soldiers."
Glorious Mission Online plays much like any other
first-person shooter, though nationalism is prominent.
One mission has players fighting with "burning passion" from
the deck of the Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, in a
"life-and-death" battle.
"The guizi are coming!" warns the game in a scenario where
players are tasked with defending a World War Two-era Shanghai
and its cultural artefacts from Japanese invaders.
"The guizi have been obliterated!" Glorious Mission
congratulates the player after a grenade explodes under the last
enemy's feet. Shanghai's museums are saved.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Television and Antoni
Slodkowski in Tokyo; Editing by Ron Popeski)