* China govt lifts ban on game consoles
* China video game mkt third-largest by revenue, worth $14
billion
* Pricey consoles likely to struggle with audience used to
free games
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Jan 7 China has temporarily lifted a
14-year-old ban on selling video game consoles, paving the way
for Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp and Nintendo Co
Ltd to enter the world's third largest video game
market in terms of revenue.
China saw video game revenues grow by more than a third in
2012 to nearly $14 billion last year, but console makers are
likely to face an uphill battle for market share in a country
where a whole generation has grown up without a PlayStation,
Xbox or Wii and where free PC and mobile games dominate.
The absence of consoles has left PC games with almost
two-thirds of the market, according to data released at the
annual China games industry conference in December. Browser
gaming accounted for just over 15 percent and mobile gaming was
nearly 14 percent, the data also showed.
"If Sony and Microsoft want to expand in China they need to
think of changing their business model, and study the success of
Internet gaming market providers where games are free but they
charge money from operating games," said Roger Sheng, research
director at tech research firm Gartner.
China had banned games consoles in 2000, citing their
adverse effect on the mental health of its youth.
The suspension of the ban permits "foreign-invested
enterprises" to make game consoles within Shanghai's free trade
zone and sell them in China after inspection by cultural
departments, the government's top decision-making authority, the
State Council, said in a statement.
The statement, posted on the council's website on Monday,
did not give more details and officials were not available to
clarify the ruling, or say how long the suspension would last.
CAUTION ON CONSOLES
The video game sector has been battered globally by the
proliferation of free games on mobile devices and PCs, as well
as on social networking sites. In China, the most popular video
games are often free to play, with gamers only paying for
add-ons such as weapons or extra lives.
For console makers seeking to expand in China, price may be
a problem. More than 70 percent of Chinese gamers earn less than
4,000 yuan ($634) a month, according to Hong Kong-based
brokerage CLSA.
The new Xbox One sells for nearly $500 in the United States,
while Sony's PlayStation 4 goes for just shy of $400. New games
for each console cost around $60.
"To purchase a game at 200 or 300 yuan ($33 or $50) is
unbearable or unthinkable for a normal player like me," said
Yang Anqi, a 23-year-old student at Beijing's Renmin University
who has played video games for more than a decade.
Nintendo, which makes the Wii consoles, told Reuters the
ruling changed little from when China's government said in
September last year that it planned to lift the ban.
"We are still not sure exactly what we will be able to do in
Shanghai, and thereafter in Greater China," said Yasuhiro
Minagawa, Nintendo's Japan-based public relations manager.
"Both with hardware and software, there are many things we
have to look into and so we can't say anything concrete."
Sony also sounded a note of caution.
"We do recognise that China is a promising market, and we
will continue to study the possibility," said Satoshi Nakajima,
a spokesman for Sony Computer Entertainment, the unit of Sony
responsible for the PlayStation console business.
Microsoft was not immediately available to comment. In
September, the U.S. company formed a joint-venture with China's
BesTV New Media Co Ltd and invested $237 million in
"family games and related services".
Another possible hurdle for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo is
the availability, albeit illegally, of consoles at places like
Beijing's bustling Zhongguancun tech emporium, where the
customers tend to be foreigners more accustomed to the devices.
Unlike their international counterparts, the consoles
available in China are modified to run pirated games, which sell
for around $1 or can be downloaded onto a disc at home.
Games consoles have been made in China for export for many
years, with Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, making the devices for Sony, Nintendo and
Microsoft.