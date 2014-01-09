By Paul Carsten, Sophie Knight and Malathi Nayak
| BEIJING/TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO
BEIJING/TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 For the past
five years, Zhang Yang has sold Xboxes, Wiis and PlayStations at
his Beijing shop, but the Chinese merchant is a thorn in the
side of video game console makers now allowed into the world's
third biggest market.
The consoles that Zhang sells are smuggled into China
because they are illegal, although that may change after the
government lifted a 14-year-old ban on the devices this week.
But most have been modified, or "cracked", to play pirated
games which can go for less than 10 yuan ($1.65) compared with
$60 for the latest licensed titles.
The proliferation of these bootlegged games, along with
China's reputation for weak intellectual property rights, means
console makers Microsoft Corp, Sony Corp and
Nintendo Co Ltd will lose out on lucrative royalties
from software sales.
Combine that with the fact that most Chinese gamers prefer
to play free games on their PCs and mobiles anyway, and the
decision to lift the ban on console sales presents a challenge,
rather than a big opportunity.
"Console vendors will need to incorporate a business model
for a piracy-rich environment," said Lisa Hanson, a U.S.-based
managing director at Niko Partners, a research firm focused on
the Asian games market.
"They need to understand who the gamers are, what they
demand, what are they not getting out of the current PC game
experience that they could from a console game," she said.
LITTLE CONSOLATION
China banned video game consoles in 2000, citing the games'
negative effect on the mental health of its youth. That has
resulted in a whole generation growing up without a PlayStation,
Wii or Xbox and fuelled the popularity of alternative ways to
play.
The absence of consoles means PC games dominate two-thirds
of China's video game market, which saw revenue growth of almost
40 percent last year and which trails the United States and
Japan in size.
Mobile and browser games are also extremely popular, in line
with a global trend that has seen the console market shrinking.
To get around losing revenues to rampant piracy, video game
providers in China offer a free-to-play, or "freemium" business
model, where players get games for nothing but are offered to
buy in-game items such as weapons and extra lives.
"It's a business model China basically championed and
invented and it basically eradicated the risk of piracy: just
give away everything but if you want to do well you got to pay,"
said David Gibson, senior research analyst of games and IT at
Macquarie Securities in Tokyo.
Console makers, however, operate differently and that makes
piracy an even bigger concern. Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft all
declined to give details about how they would tackle video game
piracy in China.
Sony PlayStations, however, have better security than their
competitors and are more difficult to modify for pirated games,
so piracy is less of a threat to their business.
Currently, companies get, on average, a 30 percent cut from
game developers, industry analysts say. Software, services and
royalties accounted for about 40 percent of the sales revenue of
both Nintendo and Sony's video games division in financial 2012,
the companies' financial statements shows.
Microsoft does not break down its Xbox revenues, but said it
generates money from its Xbox Live, which allows online
multiplayer gaming, as well as games sales.
The consoles themselves make little profit. Sony and
Microsoft sold their older PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 models at
cost price for years, and companies only cut down costs later in
a console's life cycle to bring down the price.
When asked about China, Nintendo's public relations manager,
Yasuhiro Minagawa, said the company had no plans to enter the
market now. "We have no plans or schedule to put out our
products in China at the current time," he said.
Sony also sounded a note of caution. "We do recognise that
China is a promising market, and we will continue to study the
possibility," Satoshi Nakajima, a company spokesman, told
Reuters this week.
Microsoft declined to comment on specific plans for console
gaming in China. Instead, Ralph Haupter, Microsoft's Greater
China chief executive, highlighted the company's partnership
with Chinese technology firm BesTV New Media Co Ltd,
with which Microsoft invested $237 million in "family games and
related services" last year.
"Our local partnership with BesTV combines our strengths in
entertainment and technology to foster a new development
ecosystem within China," he told Reuters.
YEARS OF BATTLE
China's government is cracking down on piracy, but
counterfeiting of everything from luxury goods to software
remains rife.
China's illegal software market was worth nearly $9 billion
in 2011. In the same year, 77 percent of personal computers in
China had pirated software installed, according to a May 2012
report by the Business Software Alliance, a trade group which
monitors intellectual property rights infringement.
Microsoft has battled Chinese software piracy for years. In
2012, Chinese state media reported Microsoft had lodged an
official complaint against a number of large government-owned
corporations, saying as much as nine out of 10 of their Windows
service client software was unlicensed.
The lifting of the games console ban shouldn't impact
Zhang's business, said the Beijing game merchant, adding that he
barely gets any customers anyway.
"We don't have very big profits, so the business isn't too
successful," said Zhang, playing a game at his stall in the
starkly lit basement of tech mall Bainaohui.
"It's my passion, not my most important business."