YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 30 China's natural gas demand by the end of the decade is set to grow much more slowly than an official government forecast, according to the research unit of the country's biggest state oil firm.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) expects natural gas demand to reach "at least 330 billion cubic meters" by 2020, said Wang Zhen, deputy director of the company's policy research office.

"The government is much more optimistic with a target of 400 billion," he said on Wednesday at a conference in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Russia's Pacific island of Sakhalin.

China's natural gas demand was 178.6 bcm last year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner.

In January, NDRC forecast 2015 implied consumption at 200 bcm, although demand has slowed this year due to an economic slowdown.