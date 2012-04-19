BEIJING, April 19 China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) and its French partner Total SA will start
producing gas from the Sulige South field in north China next
month, a company executive said.
The announcement is largely in line with earlier plans.
"It would take three years for the field to reach its
designed production capacity," Zhang Yushan, vice president of
Total's China unit, was quoted as saying by Caijing magazine on
Wednesday.
Total and CNPC, the parent of PetroChina Co Ltd
, signed a 30-year production-sharing
contract in 2006 for the evaluation, development and production
of the Sulige South gas block that covers 2,390 square
kilometres.
CNPC has a 51 percent of stake in the project and is the
operator, while Total holds the remaining 49 percent and
provides technology and management.
CNPC has said production in the field would begin in 2012
and about 450 wells would be drilled before production reaches 3
billion cubic metres per year.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)