BEIJING Nov 6 China's first floating liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import terminal is expected to start operation
next month, local media reported on Wednesday, just in time to
help ease a looming winter supply crunch in the world's top
energy consumer.
"Construction of China's first floating LNG terminal is
coming to an end ... It will be ready to supply clean energy to
Tianjin city next month," Beijing Daily said without giving
further details.
To address a looming gas crunch, Beijing has been asking
energy companies to boost gas supplies by maximising production
at domestic fields, raising gas imports and prioritising
supplies to public transportation and residential users over the
winter period.
The China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), parent of
CNOOC Ltd, in August won final government approval in
August to build the country's first floating LNG terminal in the
northern port of Tianjin.
CNOOC officials were not immediately available for comment.
The first phase of the floating LNG project, costing 3.3
billion yuan ($539 million), is designed to have an annual
receiving capacity of 2.2 million tonnes or 3.0 billion cubic
metres (bcm), CNOOC has said.
The second phase of the project will involve the
construction of a conventional onshore LNG terminal, with a
receiving capacity of no less than 6.0 million tonnes a year.
CNOOC received last month its first cargo of LNG from Qatar
at its new 3.5 million tonne-per-year terminal at Zhuhai in the
southern province of Guangdong.
The Zhuhai terminal, CNOOC's fifth, brings its total annual
receiving capacity to 21.3 million tonnes.
China's top two gas producers PetroChina and
Sinopec also plan to boost domestic gas supplies over
the next few months.
PetroChina is in addition scouring global markets for LNG
imports, while Sinopec cut gas demand from its
refinery and chemical plant to ration supplies to residential
users.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)