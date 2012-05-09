* China's natural gas drive sparks M&A by state firms
* China gas shares valued like growth stocks, outlook upbeat
* Price reforms key to investment boom
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, May 9 China's big state companies,
confident on the outlook for domestic natural gas reforms, are
buying up local distributors and raising fresh capital - and
making gas the hottest prospect for energy investment in the
world's top energy consumer.
The prospects for expansion and acquisitions also have
China's natural gas distributors trading like growth stocks,
instead of bog-standard utilities.
China is pushing energy price reforms and spending billions
of dollars on gas imports and infrastructure to cut the use of
coal, which supplies over 70 percent of its energy but has made
it the world leader in mine accidents and greenhouse emissions,
and among the worst in air pollution.
While nuclear power and renewables such as solar and wind
are also benefiting from the shift, for now gas looks set to
gain the most, since plentiful supplies and its use in
industrial production and conventional thermal power plants mean
it can be developed quickly and efficiently.
"Natural gas is clean energy that is enjoying a lot of state
policy support," said Liu Yang, chief investment officer of
regional fund house Atlantis, which manages $4 billion and holds
shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese city gas distributors.
"The city gas sector has been under-invested and is just
about to take off," she said.
Shares of Hong Kong-listed distributors, which include ENN
, China Gas Holdings, China Resources Gas
, Kunlun Energy and Beijing Enterprises
, have risen as much as 37 percent over the past 12
months.
The sector, with a combined market value around $32 billion,
boasts valuations of more than 20 times historical earnings, and
investors and analysts remain upbeat about its prospects.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China gas import data:
GRAPHICS:
China gas infrastructure map: link.reuters.com/geh87s
China's fuel mix: link.reuters.com/ryw97s
China's LNG imports: link.reuters.com/tyk93s
China domestic gas output: link.reuters.com/guk93s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
STATE FORAY
State oil giants such as Sinopec and PetroChina
are also swooping in on the sector, threatening to
squeeze out non-state firms such as China Gas that entered the
business more than a decade ago and have since dominated it.
Sinopec and ENN recently made a $2.2 billion cash bid for
China Gas and a bidding war may be brewing with state-run
conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Group -- parent of Hong
Kong-listed distributor Beijing Enterprises Holding.
Beijing Enterprises snapped up about 9 percent of China Gas
in deals on Monday and last Friday, including buying a 5.4
percent holding from Oman Oil, to take its stake to 12.65
percent.
The bid for China Gas, which also counts SK Holdings
and Gail India among its key shareholders,
will spark further consolidation in the sector, bankers say.
Kunlun, PetroChina's gas distributor arm, has just raised
$1.3 billion via an international share sale to expand its LNG
distribution business, partly via acquisitions.
By leveraging their financial muscle and grips on upstream
supplies, Chinese oil majors, which also include CNOOC Group,
parent of offshore producer CNOOC Ltd, are well-placed
to take over more smaller rivals, including unlisted companies.
"All the small city gas companies will be swallowed up by
PetroChina or Sinopec one day," said an executive at a Hong
Kong-listed gas distributor. He requested anonymity as his
company purchases natural gas from PetroChina.
Smaller players such as Tian Lun Gas and Binhai
Investment, which serve regions in north China, may
find it hard to expand beyond their home turf and end up as
acquisition targets, analysts say.
Kunlun, which has vowed to become China's largest gas
distributor, has spent heavily buying pipelines and LNG
terminals from its state parent, including a gas transmission
facility in Beijing it bought in 2009 for $2.85 billion.
GROWTH STOCKS
China is moving to double the share of gas in its overall
energy supply to more than 8 percent by 2015, when consumption
should reach 260 billion cubic metres (bcm), while coal will be
cut to just over 60 percent. By 2030, gas use will hit 500 bcm,
about what the European Union consumes today, according to
industry forecasts.
The lion's share of that additional supply will go to new
gas-fired power plants.
China's installed gas-fired capacity will more than
quadruple to 220 gigawatts by 2020 from 40 gigawatts last year,
creating a gas power equipment market worth 26.5 billion yuan
($4.2 billion) a year for 2011-2020, nearly seven times the
average size of the market in the prior five years, Barclays
estimates.
That would benefit a host of domestic and foreign
manufacturers, including General Electric, Siemens
, Shanghai Electric, Dongfang Electric
and Harbin Electric, it said.
China also has vast gas supplies to tap both at home, where
coal bed methane and shale could boost its resources to among
the world's largest, and abroad, where it has a pipeline to
Turkmenistan and has been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Qatar. Gas will also be
flowing to China next year via a pipeline to a Myanmar field.
The gas sector was virtually non-existent in China until the
late 1990s, and while billions of dollars have been poured into
construction of pipelines and terminals over the past decade,
more than two-thirds of China's 600-plus cities still have no
access to gas supplies.
Driving the state firms' push into the gas distribution
sector is a government decision to bite the bullet and start
freeing up state-controlled domestic prices, to encourage gas
importers and producers.
Gas prices are linked to crude oil in the Asia market but
inside China have been strictly controlled - like electricity
and petroleum product prices - since the authorities fear
volatile energy costs could hinder industrial development and
create hardships for households.
But rising crude oil prices have saddled state-run energy
companies with losses on gas they buy abroad and supply into the
domestic market, making them reluctant to expand their business.
PetroChina , which has been lobbying
Beijing to reform the domestic gas pricing system, lost $3.4
billion in its gas importing business last year. In the first
quarter of this year, the loss reached $1.62 billion.
PILOT SCHEME
In December, China launched a pilot scheme in Guangdong and
Guangxi provinces, which include southern China's export-focused
manufacturing heartland, to link city-gate natural gas prices
with prices of imported fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas.
Analysts say this will inevitably boost gas prices, which
had already been raised sharply in recent years but in some
major Chinese provinces are still 30 to 50 percent below crude
oil-linked prices for LNG or pipeline gas from Central Asia.
Analysts and industry executives, including PetroChina
President Zhou Jiping, believe price reforms will gradually work
their way across China, although prices may be held low and
raised only gradually for certain regions or for households.
Price increases will likely come sooner for industrial and
commercial users, making shares of distributors serving that
sector such as China Resources Gas and ENN a safer bet, analysts
said. They also doubted higher prices would dent demand, with
gas likely to remain affordable for industrial users even with
20 to 30 percent price increases.
Helping to spur the drive for reform will be a steady rise
in gas imports, which the Chinese government is encouraging to
reduce the country's reliance on coal.
The energy majors, as state-owned companies, are obliged to
cooperate with government policy, but have been dragging their
feet on boosting imports due to the losses from the price gap,
and are stepping up the pressure for reforms.
"If the import of generally more expensive LNG and this
fairly expensive piped gas continues to rise, the government
will finally face up to the problem of increasing the price of
domestic onshore gas," said Al Troner, president of
Houston-based Asia Pacific Energy Consulting.
In a virtuous circle, higher prices will also encourage more
imports, which are forecast by industry experts t o account for
half of China's total natural gas consumption by 2030, compared
with 30 percent now. That would likely make China the world's
largest importer of natural gas, displacing Japan.
Rising prices will also encourage China to produce more gas
domestically, where its proven reserves were 2.8 trillion cubic
metres (tcm) at the end of 2010, similar to Australia's 2.9 tcm
and Indonesia's 3.1 tcm, according to BP. Shale gas reserves
could boost that sharply, with China's Ministry of Land and
Resources revealing in March that China may hold 25.08 tcm of
potentially recoverable shale gas resources.
"You will have much more motivation for the incumbent,
whether it is Sinopec, PetroChina or others, to develop the vast
domestic reserves faster," said James Hubbard, head of Asia oil
and gas research at Macquarie.
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)