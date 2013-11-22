* China reliance on LNG to increase significantly
* China 2013 gas demand to jump 14 pct to nearly 100 bcm
* Domestic supply unable to meet additional demand
PERTH, Nov 22 China is likely to see natural gas
shortages every winter until the end of the decade as domestic
production fails to keep up with demand, a factor likely to
drive global liquefied natural gas prices higher, energy
consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report released on Friday.
Increased gas demand from China for heating has already
helped lift spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices by over 20
percent since mid-September and will aggravate an already tight
market for spot LNG cargoes.
"Winter gas shortages will be exacerbated through to 2020 as
seasonal demand growth in northern China increases at an
annualised rate of approximately 16 percent per annum," Gavin
Thompson, Wood Mackenzie's head analyst for Asia Pacific gas and
power, said in the report.
"(China's increased LNG demand) will increase competition
among Asian spot LNG buyers during peak demand periods and allow
suppliers to drive spot prices upwards during winter months," he
added.
China's need for more imported gas comes just as the needs
of top LNG buyers Japan and South Korea are also rising due to
reduced nuclear capacity. Spot LNG prices LNG-AS are currently
close to $19 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from
around $15 mmBtu in September.
Domestic gas production in China during the first nine
months of 2013 rose 9 percent year-on-year to 58 billion cubic
meters, but the increase was insufficient to keep up with
surging demand. China's top natural gas producers have already
cut supplies to industrial consumers to ensure homes and users
of transport have enough fuel.
The report said China will need to rely on imported LNG for
up to 46 percent of its additional gas demand. The rest will be
met by supplies piped in from Central Asia and Myanmar.
Wood Mackenzie recommended China further develop its natural
gas industry, including investments in shale gas, to reduce its
reliance on imports.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Miral Fahmy)