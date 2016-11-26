SHANGHAI Nov 26 China on Saturday formally
launched a state-backed commodity trading centre in Shanghai, as
the world's top energy consumer looks to race ahead of other
countries such as Tokyo and Singapore to become Asia's main gas
pricing hub.
The centre expects to trade more than 15 billion cubic
metres of natural gas by the end of this year, or about 8
percent of China's total consumption, Xu Shaoshi, director of
the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a launch
ceremony on Saturday.
"This will help accelerate the market-based reform in the
energy markets, further improve pricing mechanism of oil and
gas, promote China's inclusion in international markets and
deepen international energy cooperation," he said.
The centre, which aims to become Asia's main trading and
pricing hub within the next five years, was founded by the
Xinhua News Agency and the NDRC with a registered capital of 1
billion yuan ($144.56 million).
Its shareholders include the country's oil and gas giants,
CNPC and Sinopec.
It is a platform for spot trading of natural gas, liquefied
petroleum gas, petroleum, unconventional gas and other energy
products. It began trial operations in July last year and has
269 members.
($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi)
