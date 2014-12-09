* Sinopec plans to offload Australian, Papua New Guinea
supplies
* Weaker economy, cheaper retail gas make LNG imports
unprofitable
* Soaring hydro, coal and domestic gas production cut LNG
demand
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein
MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 10 China's state-controlled
energy giant Sinopec wants to sell some long-term liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import deals as a slowing economy makes them
unprofitable, sources say, signalling the end of a five-year
boom fuelled by rising Chinese demand.
Asia's thirst for energy has helped drive a "dash for gas"
in producer countries from Australia to Canada, with LNG
emerging as the fastest growing fuel source since the beginning
of the century on the back of soaring Chinese imports.
But just as long-planned projects start to come on stream
China's economy is stuttering, which is likely to crimp demand
and pull down domestic gas prices to levels that make imports
unprofitable.
"We talk about China choking on LNG. There's just too much
coming onto the market," said Gavin Thompson, Head of Asia Gas
Research at Wood Mackenzie.
Analysts say falling crude prices, which have dropped around
40 percent since June, are another factor weighing on Chinese
gas prices.
"Based on the recent fall in oil prices... there is an
increased risk that there could be a near-term cut in natural
gas price (in China) for the first time," Bernstein Research
said on Tuesday, adding that at lower levels "LNG and pipeline
imports make little sense for producers".
And even if retail prices do not fall, imports may not be
needed as the high gas price at home caps demand.
"Slower economic growth and higher domestic prices ... are
tempering demand," said Michal Meidan, director of consultancy
China Matters.
In response, China is trying to find buyers for contracted
LNG on the international market, which is already oversupplied
due to slowing demand and rising output that have seen Asian LNG
prices halve this year, with analysts expecting another 30
percent fall by 2015.
"There is at least one SPA (Sales and Purchase Agreement)
being negotiated with a Chinese buyer that has a lot of
destination flexibility, including to terminals outside of
China," said one source involved in LNG shipments from Australia
to China.
UNPRECEDENTED EXPANSION
Sinopec is planning to offload LNG from new
export plants in Australia and potentially Papua New Guinea to
BP, advisory and trading sources with knowledge of the
matter said, amid growing unease over the scale of an
unprecedented expansion that has seen the construction of 11 LNG
import terminals since 2006 and includes plans for 25 more
projects.
BP and Sinopec declined to comment, but the sources said
that, beyond selling excess cargoes into the spot market, other
options being discussed included selling parts of its long-term
agreements to another company.
Three industry sources said Sinopec was in early talks to
sell off chunks of the 20-year, 4.3 million tonne per annum
(mtpa) supply it bought from Origin Energy's Australia
Pacific LNG plant due to start in 2015.
Sinopec invested in the Australia Pacific LNG in 2011 and
2012, when Asian spot LNG prices averaged $14.8 per mmBtu,
compared with less than $10 per mmBtu now.
It may also sell excess volumes coming from its 2 mtpa stake
in Exxon Mobil's Papua New Guinea LNG, in which it
invested in 2009, when LNG prices were low but China's LNG
demand was expected to grow for decades to come.
FIRE SALE
Tumbling energy prices may make reselling LNG difficult as
consumers across Asia also scramble to offload excess volumes,
contributing to an emerging glut.
Sinopec is exploring options to sell BP up to 1 mtpa over
2016 and 2017 from its Australian project, which could be
extended to run until 2020, the sources said.
While oil traders, including in China, often take advantage
of low prices to build up long-term reserves in preparation for
supply disruptions or higher prices in the future, stocking LNG
is more costly as the gas has to remain liquefied in
super-cooled facilities or pumped into pressurized gas storage
tanks after being regasified.
The sell-offs could also end a race by Chinese energy firms
to enter the LNG market.
Sinopec, CNOOC, CNPC and PetroChina
all made big LNG investments in the past years, racing to outdo
competitors from Japan and South Korea, which remain the world's
biggest LNG importers.
"The build-out was driven by competition between the
companies for market share," Meidan said.
LNG importers also face stiff competition from other fuels
such as pipelined gas, hydroelectric and coal-fired power
generation, as well as domestic shale gas production.
"Coal and hydro are hard to beat over price," one LNG trader
said. "Russian and central gas Asian pipelines will come in, and
one day Chinese shale will add to our long list of competitors."
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in BEIJING, Sarah
MacFarlane in LONDON and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Keith
Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by and Alex Richardson)