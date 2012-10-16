BEIJING Oct 16 China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) started on Tuesday construction of a third cross-country
gas pipeline, the Xinhua news agency said, a project estimated
to cost 125 billion yuan ($19.93 billion) and aimed at boosting
gas imports from central Asia.
The third West-East pipeline, which will span more than
5,000 km starting from the northwestern border in Xinjiang to
Fujian province in the southeast, will have a capacity to
transport 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.
Construction of the pipeline, which will be linked to the
central Asia pipeline, is due to be completed in around 2015
using gas pumped in from central Asia, local media said.
Construction progress of the gas pipelines are closely
watched by industry participants, as they play an important role
in China's ability to boost its gas consumption in its overall
energy mix.
The surge in gas imports from central Asia has also
contributed to an impasse in gas pipeline talks between Russia
and China, through which Moscow had hoped to sell 68 bcm of gas
per year.
China's first West-East pipeline has an annual capacity of
17 bcm and the second West-East pipeline has a capacity of 30
bcm.
China, the world's largest energy consumer, will secure
around 30 percent of its natural gas consumption from imports
this year, up from just 5.85 percent in 2007, Liu Tienan, head
of China's National Energy Administration (NEA), was quoted by
local media quoted as saying.
