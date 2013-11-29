By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 29 China has hiked the price of
imported natural gas by more than a quarter backdated to July 1
as it tries to encourage more deliveries by pipeline and ship to
cover a winter shortage of the fuel, industry experts said on
Friday.
The world's top energy user has been in a severe gas
shortage since early November that has forced rationing and the
suspension of supply to some industries as it tries to guarantee
sufficient stock for home and transport use.
"This is a small step in domestic gas pricing reform toward
ensuring adequate supplies of gas in what could be a
colder-than-expected winter," said Gordon Kwan, head of oil and
gas at Nomura Research.
Beijing is also expected soon to introduce other reforms in
pricing the cleaner-burning fuel to boost imports and encourage
the development of China's shale gas resources.
The average sales price for imported pipeline gas will be
set at 1.11 yuan ($0.18) per cubic metre effective July 1,
according to a statement seen on Friday on the Ministry of
Finance website.
The ministry did not provide a comparison, but based on a
previous rate of 0.88 yuan per cubic metre set in July 2010,
this would mark a 26-percent increase.
"It (the price increase) will help big gas importers like
PetroChina mitigate their losses from selling Central Asia gas
and LNG at below cost," Kwan said.
For imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), or super-chilled
gas shipped in tankers, domestic sales prices would be 31.45
yuan per gigajoule, according to the MOF, which industry experts
converted to around 1.20 yuan per cubic metres.
The price adjustment is an apparent follow-up to Beijing's
move in June to raise gas prices for wholesale distributors
selling to non-residential users by 15 percent , the first hike
on a national scale in three years.
Top oil and gas producer PetroChina
said in August it expected the first price hike to narrow its
losses from selling imported gas below cost and boost its
profitability by 20 billion yuan ($3.27 billion) every year from
2014.
PetroChina recorded a loss of 42 billion yuan last year for
selling imported gas at artificially low prices as mandated by
the government to tame inflation.
PetroChina imports LNG and also operates the country's
cross-country gas pipelines from Central Asia and Myanmar.
The price increase would also boost government revenues by
reducing tax rebates that the main importers -- such as CNOOC,
parent of CNOOC Ltd, Sinopec Corp
and PetroChina -- get based on the difference between import
costs and domestic sales prices.
China, the world's fourth-largest gas user, is encouraging
greater use of the lower-carbon fuel, with consumption set to
triple by 2020.
In the first ten months of this year, implied gas demand
expanded 12.5 percent to 133.6 billion cubic metres, data from
the National Development and Reform Commission showed.
Imports made up 32 percent of the consumption.
($=6.093 yuan)
