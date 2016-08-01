BEIJING Aug 1 China, the world's third-largest
natural gas consumer, is planning to lower distribution prices
for gas, part of anticipated sector reforms to boost use of the
cleaner-burning fuel, state media reported.
China has since 2015 been formulating reform plans aimed at
lifting sagging demand growth for natural gas, as industrial
users were paying among the world's highest prices, threatening
Beijing's targets of curbing pollution and emissions by using
more of the fuel.
He Yongjian, deputy head of the planning division of the
National Energy Administration, told state media at a weekend
seminar that policymakers were looking at cutting the regulated
distribution costs for the fuel.
Such a development could weigh on the share performances of
city gas firms such as ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and
Shenzhen Gas, industry experts said.
"We are short of natural gas but affordability is also a
problem. We will take measures to reform the price mechanism,"
said He, cited by the China National Radio on Monday.
Well-head prices and those charged at end users such as
petrochemical plants and ceramics makers would be set by the
market, while government-supervised distribution prices would be
reduced.
"Prices for distribution and transportation may decline by
steps. The distribution costs at branch pipelines are relatively
high, and it has pushed up the costs at end users," He was cited
as saying.
The cuts on transportation fees may also apply to trunk
lines controlled by state giants, predominantly PetroChina
, industry experts have said.
Under the current mechanism, Beijing sets the ceiling for
wholesale gas prices via a link to alternative fuels and also
encourages bulk consumers to negotiate prices directly with
suppliers such as PetroChina and Sinopec Corp.
But price adjustments, last made in November 2015, often
lagged changes in benchmark fuels, making gas relatively more
costly versus competing fuels.
Demand growth has fallen to low single digits in the past
two years from the heady years between 2004 and 2013 when demand
jumped five-fold.
The provincial authorities of Guangdong and Zhejiang have
earlier this year rolled out pilot schemes to cut distribution
costs, state-owned Economic Information Daily reported in June,
paving the way for broader revamps.
China aims to increase gas consumption to 360 billion cubic
meters by 2020, nearly double the 2015 level.
(Reporting By Kathy Chen, editing by David Evans)