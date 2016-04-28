* Trafigura ships cargo on rarely seen route
* Asian gasoline prices dropped sharply recently
* Tanker could end up in Latin America -traders
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, April 28 Trading house Trafigura
is shipping a rare cargo of gasoline from China to
the United States, as the recent weakening of the Asian market
after months of stock builds opens up new routes.
Asian gasoline stocks have risen sharply in recent months as
traders and refiners betting on strong summer demand for the
road fuel in China and other countries ramped up imports and
production.
China's teapot refineries, which only recently gained
government approval to import crude oil and export products,
added to the excess.
Between imports and sky-high production, gasoline prices and
refining margins fell sharply in recent weeks as once-importing
countries starting to export volumes.
The tanker Dalmacija is currently sailing across the Pacific
Ocean after loading a part cargo at the port of Changzhou near
Shanghai in early April before stopping at the port of Laizhu in
northern China in mid-month to load a further cargo, according
to Reuters ship tracking data.
After waiting off the coast of South Korea for a day, the
vessel changed direction with orders to go to Houston, Texas,
according to the data.
Traders said the tanker, which is on a time charter to
Trafigura, was loaded with gasoline or blending components for
the fuel, but could end up in Latin America.
East-bound gasoline exports from Asia to the Americas are
extremely rare, according to traders, as North and Latin
American countries are mostly supplied from the U.S. Gulf Coast
and Europe.
"A lot of distillate goes from Asia to Latin America," one
trader said. "But on gasoline, it's very unusual."
A gasoline cargo sailing from Asia into the U.S. Gulf - the
country's main refining hub - would be even more unusual.
But the drop in Asian prices allowed the arbitrage to open
briefly, according to traders, a move that could happen more
frequently as refiners and traders in Asia look for the best
margins.
Last week, sources said that Trafigura loaded a 35,000 cargo
of 92-octane gasoline that it purchased from teapot refiner
Sinochem Hongrun, partly owned by state-run Sinochem Corp
.
(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Susan
Fenton)