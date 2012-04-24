By Tan Ee Lyn
HONG KONG, April 24 Chinese scientists have
cloned a genetically modified sheep containing a "good" type of
fat found naturally in nuts, seeds, fish and leafy greens that
helps reduce the risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular
disease.
"Peng Peng", which has a roundworm fat gene, weighed in at
5.74 kg when it was born on March 26 in a laboratory in China's
far western region of Xinjiang.
"It's growing very well and is very healthy like a normal
sheep," lead scientist Du Yutao at the Beijing Genomics
Institute (BGI) in Shenzhen in southern China told Reuters.
Du and colleagues inserted the gene that is linked to the
production of polyunsaturated fatty acids into a donor cell
taken from the ear of a Chinese Merino sheep.
The cell was then inserted into an unfertilised egg and
implanted into the womb of a surrogate sheep.
"The gene was originally from the C. elegans (roundworm)
which has been shown (in previous studies) to increase
unsaturated fatty acids which is very good for human health," Du
said.
China, which has to feed 22 percent of the world's
population but has only 7 percent of the world's arable land,
has devoted plenty of resources in recent years to increasing
domestic production of grains, meat and other food products.
But there are concerns about the safety of genetically
modified foods and it will be some years before meat from such
transgenic animals finds its way into Chinese food markets.
"The Chinese government encourages transgenic projects but
we need to have better methods and results to prove that
transgenic plants and animals are harmless and safe for
consumption, that is crucial," Du said.
Apart from BGI, other collaborators in the project were the
Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology at the Chinese
Academy of Sciences, and Shihezi University in Xinjiang.
The United States is a world leader in producing GM crops.
Its Food and Drug Administration has already approved the sale
of food from clones and their offspring, saying the products
were indistinguishable from those of non-cloned animals.
U.S. biotech firm AquaBounty's patented genetically modified
Atlantic salmon are widely billed as growing at double the speed
and could be approved by U.S. regulators as early as this
summer. [ID: nLDE73K1EU]
