BEIJING Aug 30 China signed an agreement with
Germany for 50 Airbus planes worth $3.5 billion as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel began her visit to China, state news
agency Xinhua said, the first significant Airbus deal with China
since a dispute between Beijing and the European Union over
emissions trading.
The dispute between Beijing and the EU had interrupted
earlier deals worth up to $14 billion.
China's ICBC Leasing and Airbus, whose parent company is
EADS, signed the deal for 50 Airbus A320 planes and
another agreement about Airbus plane assembling in China, Xinhua
said.
Industry sources said on Monday that Airbus had hoped to win
orders of up to 100 A320 planes, potentially worth $9 billion.
