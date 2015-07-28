BERLIN, July 28 Turbulence on China's stock
market will have only a limited effect on its overall economy
and there is no reason to cut German growth forecasts due to
recent falls, Volker Wieland, a member of Germany's panel of
economic advisers said.
"As shares in China play only a relatively small role in the
financing of economic activity, the effects on the economy as a
whole should remain moderate," Wieland told Reuters.
"We have to look carefully at the risks for the German
economy from China. But I see no reason at the moment to revise
down our foreacasts for Europe and Germany for 2015."
In March, the panel predicted growth of 1.8 percent for
Germany, Europe's biggest economy. Private consumption, combined
with high employment and wage rises, was driving growth, Wieland
said.
After hitting a peak in early June, China's main indexes
dropped by a third in less than a month, rebounded by a quarter,
then saw their biggest one-day decline since 2007 on Monday.
Some Germans fear that lower growth in China could hit
German exporters, especially carmakers who have benefited from
fast growth rates there in the last few years.
