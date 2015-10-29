BERLIN Oct 29 German exports to China will fall
by 2 percent this year after rising by 11 percent in 2014, the
head of the DIHK Chambers of Commerce said in an interview
published on Thursday, as a slowdown in the world's second
biggest economy takes its toll.
Germany has the biggest trade exposure to China of the 28
European Union nations, largely thanks to demand for its cars
and the strength of its engineering industry.
"The 7 percent growth target that the Chinese government is
aiming for this year looks too ambitious now and German
exporters in particular are feeling the cooling of investment
activity in China," Eric Schweitzer told German regional
newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.
Added to this, Chinese weakness is affecting other Asian
markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan, he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to use a two-day
visit to China on Thursday and Friday to boost German business
ties with the Asian giant at a time when the Volkswagen
diesel emissions scandal remains in the headlines.
Schweitzer said he did not think the reputation of German
products in Asia had suffered as a result of the Volkswagen
crisis.
"The 'Made in Germany' seal of quality does not seem to have
been badly damaged even in China," he said.
