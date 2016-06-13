BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans funds, asset acquisition, scraps private placement
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
BEIJING, June 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany would pay close attention to reciprocity in the opening of the banking sector for Chinese banks.
"We will certainly pay even more heed to reciprocity in the financial sector than in classic industry," she said during a visit to China. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.