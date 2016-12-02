By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 2 Germany is getting an increasing
number of complaints from its companies about a rise of
protectionism in China, while Germany is keeping its door open
to surging Chinese investment, the country's ambassador in
Beijing told Reuters.
Germany and China have been involved in an increasingly
public dispute about access to each others' markets, with China
complaining about unfair scrutiny of its acquisition targets in
Germany, and Germany wanting a more level playing-field for its
firms in the world's second-largest economy.
German companies like Volkswagen AG and Siemens
count China as among their most important overseas
operations.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel visited China last month
where he made plain his concern about Beijing's trade policies.
"German companies here feel that there has been a
considerable rise in protectionism. We are receiving more and
more complaints, especially since the beginning of this year,"
said Germany's ambassador to China, Michael Clauss.
"When talking to them you get a sense that the overall mood
has changed since last year, from being very optimistic to being
more cautious."
Asked about protectionism worries, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Geng Shuang said China would continue to open up and
would continuously improve the investment environment for
foreign companies.
"Foreign companies in China will continue to have great
potential and space to develop. China's door is open and it
won't be closed," Geng said.
FAIRNESS CONCERN
Claus said Chinese investments in Germany in the first half
of this year had risen by about 2,000 percent from a year
earlier.
"Most of this investment is going into the high-tech sector.
It seems there is a strategic connection to 'Made in China
2025', they're trying to close the technological gap through
acquisitions," Clauss said.
"And we're fine with China catching up and becoming a
competitor in high-tech industries; it's the fairness of the
competition we're concerned about."
Gabriel's trip came a week after his ministry withdrew
approval for Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) to buy chip
equipment maker Aixtron, citing new security
concerns.
Germany is also scrutinising the sale of Osram's
general lighting lamps business Ledvance to a consortium of
Chinese buyers.
"EU companies have bought up to 14 companies in China so far
this year, and that amounts to 5 percent of what has been bought
up by Chinese companies only in Germany this year," Clauss said.
The ambassador said he was also concerned about restrictions
on public debate about protectionism in China.
"We sense a growing unwillingness to allow concerns about
protectionism within China to be voiced in the media. This might
have to do with problems in the economy," he said.
Germany has benefited from China's rapid expansion - its
automakers, in particular, enjoy access to the world's largest
car market. But they complain they are only allowed to
manufacture cars domestically in China through joint ventures
with local partners.
While Beijing has repeatedly pledged to increase market
access for foreign firms, critics accuse it of not following
through on its reform agenda and introducing new regulations
that are restricting market access even further.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert
Birsel)