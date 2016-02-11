* Series of German and Swiss deals with China in past month
* Chinese "more active and professional" - investment banker
* Lack of trust still a serious issue - boutique adviser
By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 A flurry of sales of German
and Swiss companies to Chinese buyers in the past month is
testament to increasing Chinese expertise in European bidding
processes and growing trust, German bankers and advisers say.
Those involved in the deals, which include ChemChina's $43
billion agreement to buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group
Syngenta and the two biggest-ever Chinese acquisitions
of German companies, say the two sides are making strides in
mutual understanding.
China has for years sought to buy in key technology rather
than develop it at home more slowly, but attempts to reach deals
have often failed.
"The cultural dimension is very important," said
Frank-Christian Raffel, Munich-based partner in boutique
advisory firm MelchersRaffel, which specialises in M&A deals
between German-speaking and Asian countries.
"One serious issue is a lack of trust on both sides.
Whatever one side says is seen by the other as a tactic or a
ruse, or is overinterpreted."
One Chinese investor became so suspicious on learning that
not all of the German target company's top and second-tier
managers had yet been informed of the talks that the would-be
investor walked out, seeing it as a sign that key personnel
might not stay on after a takeover.
"For them, the transaction was dead. It took three or four
meetings to get the investors back to the table," Raffel said.
He added that when a Chinese firm was the target of a
Western buyer, it was not unusual for as many as 10 top
executives of the Chinese company to be present at M&A
negotiations.
Negotiations in the "walkout" case got back on track, Raffel
said. He declined to name the firms involved because the talks
are still ongoing but said the target was a family-owned
automotive supplier with about 120 million euros ($136 million)
in sales.
The traditional nervousness, however, seems to be ebbing.
These days an auction process is barely considered complete
without at least one Chinese bidder, German bankers say. That
can help to keep bids high, as Chinese buyers are often
well-funded and have their own particular valuation criteria.
"In the last 24-48 months, the Chinese have become markedly
more active and professional in foreign acquisitions. So
investment banks now approach the Chinese in virtually every
auction," said Jan Masek, co-head of mergers and acquisitions at
HSBC in Frankfurt, who advised ChemChina on the
Syngenta takeover, alongside China CITIC Bank.
Syngenta's advisers were Dyalco - the one-man business of
former Goldman Sachs M&A head Gordon Dyal, alongside JP
Morgan, Goldman Sachs and UBS.
WAVE OF CAPITAL
Outbound Chinese M&A topped $100 billion for the first time
last year, with Europe the biggest target region outside Asia.
And Germany is seen as especially attractive for its technology,
encouragement of foreign investment and business environment.
"There are several factors which tilt things towards
Germany," said Mikko Huotari, head of the foreign relations
programme at MERICS, a Berlin-based think tank focused on China.
"We are seeing a new wave of Chinese capital entering
Europe, and in particular Germany."
In the past month, ChemChina has agreed to buy German
industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei for $1 billion, Beijing
Enterprises Holdings to buy Germany's Energy from
Waste for 1.44 billion euros ($1.62 billion) and Chengdu
Techcent Environment Co to buy Bilfinger's
water treatment unit for 200 million euros.
Those deals will be dwarfed by ChemChina's planned
acquisition of Syngenta, which will be its biggest buy so far in
the German-speaking world provided a U.S. review finds no threat
to national security.
"In the U.S. it is getting increasingly difficult to obtain
the necessary permissions," says Christian Kames, Citi's Germany
investment banking head.
The United States last month blocked Philips's plan
to offload a part of its lighting businesses to Asian
buyers.
Citi is advising private equity firm KKR on the sale
of German tableware and coffee machine maker WMF - whose
consumer tableware brand is increasingly popular with China's
growing middle class. The sale may draw Asian bidders.
All these takeovers have in common the acquisition of
technology that China needs to shift its economy from lower to
higher-value production - something Germany has in plenty.
"With technology gaps in areas such as next-generation
lighting, automation/robotics, environmental technologies and
aerospace, we expect to see a continued move to acquire know-how
in these areas," Barclays analysts wrote in a recent note.
Chinese appliances maker Midea Group has rapidly
built a stake of above 10 percent in German industrial robot
maker Kuka, while the auction for German lighting
group Osram's Lamps unit is widely expected to be a
contest between Chinese bidders.
PITFALLS
There are still pitfalls for Chinese companies buying German
firms, with language and culture named as the biggest challenges
in a survey of German companies and Chinese investors published
by consultancy PwC last year.
"Germans favour a direct communication style with a steady
flow of information. Chinese managers, on the other hand, expect
large parts of the information to be understood from the context
of the conversation," PwC wrote in a publication aimed at
Chinese investors in Germany.
Against that background, people like Yi Sun - who was born
in Shanghai, studied German from the age of 12 and has lived in
Germany for 18 years - are in high demand.
She is now head of Ernst & Young's China Competence Center
for Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
"The rising number of Chinese takeovers in Europe is also
feeding through to the labour market," she said.
"All M&A advisory firms are tearing their hair out to find
well-educated staff who speak Chinese, German and English - who
unfortunately, given the high requirements, are still a rarity."
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin, Andreas Kroener and
Alexander Huebner; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by
Andrew Roche)