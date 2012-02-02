BEIJING Feb 2 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said in Beijing on Thursday that she had held long
discussions with Chinese President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen
Jiabao over Iran sanctions.
Merkel said the question is how China can used its influence
to make Iran understand that the world cannot have another power
with nuclear weapons.
She said she hopes the U.N. Security Council can pass a
unanimous resolution on the matter.
Her comments came in response to questions following a
speech at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Merkel is in Beijing to brief her Chinese hosts on the
status of Europe's efforts to extricate several of its nations
from a sovereign debt crisis. She travels to the southern city
of Guangzhou on Friday for a business summit.
