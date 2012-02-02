By Lucy Hornby and Andreas Rinke
BEIJING Feb 2 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel urged China on Thursday to use its influence to persuade
Iran to give up its nuclear weapons programme, at the start of a
three-day visit when she will also seek China's support for the
ailing euro.
Merkel is expected to make the case for tighter sanctions on
Iran, originally proposed by the United States and designed to
prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. She said she has
already had "long discussions" with President Hu Jintao and
Premier Wen Jiabao on Iran sanctions.
"If we talk about the European sanctions against Iran, the
question is how China can make better use of its influence to
make Iran understand that the world must not have another power
with nuclear weapons," Merkel told an audience at the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences.
Merkel's China visit illustrates the delicate nature of
EU-China relations, where Europe pushes China to sacrifice its
commercial interests to help on Iran while at the same time
asking for its help in resolving a worsening debt crisis.
Indeed, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao appeared to reject the
pressure to do more on Iran, telling journalists later in the
day that China objected to Western nations politicizing the
"normal commercial relationship" it has with the Islamic
Republic, echoing language China has used
before.[ID:nL3E8CJ1CV ]
Wen also said that China was considering greater involvement
in the stability funds that have been set up to help pull Europe
out of its deepening debt crisis.
China, with its $3.2 trillion worth foreign exchange
reserves, is often seen as a potential source for the funds that
are needed to bail out some European governments.
RELUCTANT ON IRAN
Merkel said she hoped the U.N. Security Council could pass a
unanimous resolution on the Iran issue.
The United States imposed the harshest sanctions on Iran
when President Barack Obama, on Dec. 31, signed into law
sanctions on transactions involving Iran's central bank.
The European Union last week imposed a ban on the import,
purchase or transport of Iranian oil.
China has long refused to support sanctions on Iran,
although Wen Jiabao said last month that Beijing "adamantly
opposes" Iran developing nuclear weapons.
Iran says its nuclear programme is for civilian use.
China has much to lose by cutting back on Iranian oil purchases.
Beijing imports 11 percent of its crude from the Islamic
Republic, its third biggest supplier.
Merkel could urge Beijing to further cut its crude imports
from Iran, a German source said earlier, but that is likely to
go unheeded. Turning away that oil would mean paying a higher
price to get it from another supplier.
"China opposes the use of nuclear energy for proliferation
but believes it is possible to use it for peaceful purposes,"
said Li Xiangang, an former Chinese diplomat in Tehran who is
now at the China Institute of International Studies.
"Energy sanctions against Iran will only cause world oil
prices to rise and hurt the global economic recovery. That is
why I think China is not supportive of further sanctions on
Iran."
China would only act after the International Atomic Energy
Agency sends inspectors to Iran, Li said.
A CALL FOR OPEN MARKETS
Merkel also pressed China to improve protection of
intellectual property rights, calling on it to ensure that
German businesses had reciprocal access to its markets.
That concern will likely be repeated when she travels to
Guangzhou in southern China on Friday for a business summit.
Merkel is accompanied by a number of German CEOs, who during a
similar summit two years ago also pressed for more market
access.
On Thursday, she toured an ancient alley in Beijing that is
now home to shops and restaurants, one of the few to survive the
razing of the centuries-old capital to build shopping malls and
office blocks.
Germany enjoys strong exports to China, especially in
machinery and high-tech products. But Chinese exports have
eroded manufacturing in its European neighbours, and Chinese
efforts to move up the value chain could also threaten German
business in future.
For China, the visit is a chance to be briefed directly on
the European crisis. In her speech, Merkel emphasized that
European countries will need better fiscal discipline and more
budgetary integration.
European countries will need to cut red tape and barriers to
employment if they are to grow, she said.
Chinese leaders view Merkel -- and Germany -- as the
definitive voice on the European crisis, in part because of
Germany's economic strength compared with its European
neighbours, analysts say.
Market fears over the fate of the eurozone economies have
eased somewhat since the European Central Bank extended
liquidity to banks in December, but serious fiscal and
structural problems continue to undermine investor confidence in
Europe, China's biggest export market.