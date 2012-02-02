German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing February 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Beijing on Thursday that she had held long discussions with Chinese President Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao over Iran sanctions.

Merkel said the question is how China can used its influence to make Iran understand that the world cannot have another power with nuclear weapons.

She said she hopes the U.N. Security Council can pass a unanimous resolution on the matter.

Her comments came in response to questions following a speech at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Merkel is in Beijing to brief her Chinese hosts on the status of Europe's efforts to extricate several of its nations from a sovereign debt crisis. She travels to the southern city of Guangzhou on Friday for a business summit.

(Reporting by Lucy Hornby; Writing by Zhou Xin; Editing by Ken Wills)