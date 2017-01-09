SHANGHAI Jan 9 Chinese companies will likely be
allowed to sell their shares in Germany via issuing so-called "D
shares" as soon as this year, in a move that will help them
raise their profile in Europe, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE)
said.
The plan to launch D shares - Frankfurt-traded shares sold
by China-registered firms - is being studied by the
Frankfurt-based China Europe International Exchange AG (CEINEX),
which was set up jointly by the SSE, Deutsche Borse AG and China
Financial Futures Exchange in 2015.
The plan needs approval from Chinese and German regulators,
but listing and trading of D shares would likely comply with
existing German rules, the SSE said in a statement on Friday.
CEINEX would initially welcome China's publicly-traded
blue-chips, especially manufacturing firms with clear
international strategies to issue D shares, the SSE said.
Issuing D shares could help Chinese companies increase the
awareness of their brands in Europe, and promote their business
expansion in the European market, according to the statement.
CEINEX was set up as part of a broader push by China's
exchanges to build bridges with overseas markets. The trading
platform is dedicated to becoming a new gateway for global
investors to China, by offering offshore China- and yuan-related
investment products, according to its website.
