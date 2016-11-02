(Adds details, context)
* GF Securities to set up more branches abroad
* Aims to increase international business contribution
* Sees big opportunities from overseas asset allocation need
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Nov 2 GF Securities
, one of China's top brokerages, aims to
expand its international business to meet strong demand from
Chinese residents and companies for overseas assets, a senior
executive told Reuters.
Li Fenghua, general manager of the strategic development
department, said the firm would consider opening more overseas
branches, such as in New York, Paris, Singapore, Japan and South
Korea, and hiring experienced professionals and teams abroad.
"Our aim is to use our Hong Kong subsidiary as a platform to
strengthen international business and significantly increase its
share in our total revenue to make domestic and international
business under a more balanced structure," Li said in a reply to
questions received by email late Tuesday.
"Global asset allocation demand from Chinese residents and
demand from Chinese companies to go abroad is very strong, which
will bring huge opportunities to brokerages' wealth management,
corporate financing and M&A business."
Launched in 1991, GF Securities is one of the first full
service investment banks and integrated securities firm in
China. By the end of 2015, it had total assets worth of 419
billion yuan ($61.95 billion). It has already established
offices in Hong Kong, London and Vancouver.
Li said he is cautiously optimistic for Chinese brokerages
next year due to strong growth momentum in the direct financing
market, mergers and acquisitions, asset securitisation and
investment banking business.
So long as the economy stabilises and the government acts to
curb risks, Li believed the secondary stock market could avoid
major volatility.
He said the decline of commission rates for the industry had
slowed down and would maintain at the current level next year.
China's weak stock market in the first half of this year hit
domestic securities firms, as they suffered big declines in
equity fund trading volumes, margin business and investment
returns.
Their total profits for the first half were down 59 percent
at 62.5 billion yuan ($9.24 billion) compared with a year
previously, according to the Securities Association of China.
The drop looks worse than it was as brokerages' profits were
very strong in the first half of 2015.
And despite the weaker first half this year, 117 of the 126
firms included in the data were profitable, and most of them
still recorded their second best performance ever.
Citi analysts said in a report that they expect brokerages'
ROE (return on equity) to bottom in 2016 as the impact from the
stock market crash gradually gets digested.
($1 = 6.7637 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)