A Chinese national flag is seen in front of a GlaxoSmithKline office building in Shanghai, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING Chinese police said on Wednesday the former China head of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) ordered his subordinates to commit bribery, bringing in "illegal revenue worth billions", the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Mark Reilly, former head of China operations, and two other executives, Zhang Guowei and Zhao Hongyan, were also suspected of bribing officials in the industry and commerce departments of Beijing and Shanghai, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and John Ruwitch; Editing by Stephen Coates)