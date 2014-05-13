(Updates with GSK comment, quote)
BEIJING May 13 Chinese police will brief the
media on Wednesday about British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline PLC
, which has been under investigation for allegedly
funneling up to 3 billion yuan to travel agencies to facilitate
bribes to doctors and officials.
An official at the Ministry of Public Security, which
oversees the police, gave no details about the briefing, which
is slated for Wednesday at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT).
A GSK spokesman said the company was aware of the briefing.
"We take the allegations that have been made extremely
seriously and we are continuing to cooperate fully with the
Chinese authorities in this investigation," he said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
Police detained four executives of the British drugmaker in
July in connection with the bribery allegations. They include
vice president and operations manager Liang Hong, who gave an
account on Chinese television in July of how the alleged bribery
was carried out.
Legal and industry sources had told Reuters in November that
Chinese police were likely to charge some of GSK's Chinese
executives but not the British drugmaker itself.
The company has said previously that some of its senior
Chinese executives appear to have broken the law, and that it
has zero tolerance for bribery.
Bribery between sales staff and doctors is rife in China,
with steep sales targets and low salaries for doctors creating
fertile ground for backhanders. Local managers can create strong
power bases, lawyers and industry insiders said.
A source told Reuters last month that GSK had appointed two
executives to new roles overseeing sales and marketing in China,
creating a wider gap between the two key functions.
