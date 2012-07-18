July 18 General Motor Co's underfunded
pension plan has found a buyer for its illiquid private equity
assets - the Chinese government, which is willing to pay between
$1.5 billion and $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on its
website.
China, which holds close to $1.2 trillion in U.S.
treasuries, has been looking to capitalize on the liquidity
concerns of assets managers such as pension funds amid financial
market volatility by snapping up their assets.
GM's pension plan owns stakes in some of the most
high-profile private equity funds in the United States and
Europe, including the Carlyle Group LP, the Blackstone
Group LP and CVC Capital Partners Ltd, the FT reported.
The as yet uncompleted sale would involve the transfer by GM
adviser Performance Equity Management LLC of stakes to the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe), which manages China's
more than $3 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
The newspaper added that Lexington Partners LLC is advising
Safe on the deal.
GM declined to comment, Lexington Partners did not respond
to a request for comment and Safe could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The FT quoted an investment adviser as saying the deal was
discreet, even by private equity standards, because "there is
clearly concern about selling U.S. assets to China,
especially in an election year."
Private equity, the industry in which Republican
Presidential hopeful Mitt Romney spent two decades of his life,
as well as U.S relations with China, particularly with regards
to trade and the outsourcing of jobs, have emerged as hot
political issues in this year's campaign for the White House.
The sale of assets by GM's pension plan to China could fuel
such political debate further. President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign has touted GM's $50 billion bailout in 2009
as one of his major accomplishments.
GM's underfunded pension liability represents one of the two
largest risks to the company next to its troubled European unit,
Opel. The automaker has $109 billion in assets in its global
pension plan. Its obligations add up to $134 billion.
Pension funds and other institutional investors lock up
their money for an average of 10 years when they invest in
private equity. To exit these investments, they have to find
someone willing to buy their private equity fund stakes, which
could have gone up or down in value.