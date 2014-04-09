(Corrects paragraph three of April 4 story to say that the
biosafety panel did not hold a regular meeting last month,
clarifies sourcing of the information)
* Import of Syngenta's MIR 162 corn not yet approved
-industry source
* China's agriculture ministry says still evaluating the
strain
* Volume of U.S corn rejected because of the strain totals
nearly 1 mln T
By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, April 4 China has still not approved a
gene-modified strain of corn known as MIR162, the government
said on Friday, prolonging a ban that has seen nearly 1 million
tonnes of the U.S. grain turned away from Chinese ports since
November.
Asked if its biosafety panel had made a final decision, the
agriculture ministry said it was still evaluating materials
related to the strain that had been submitted late last year by
developer Syngenta.
The biosafety panel, responsible for approving GMO imports,
did not hold a regular quarterly meeting at the end of last
month, an industry source said.
"Syngenta has provided (additional) relevant materials as
required and the strain is currently in the process of
evaluation," the ministry said in an email.
The timing for a potential decision on MIR 162 was unclear,
as Syngenta said it believed the biosafety panel's next meeting
was not scheduled until mid-April. The company last month
responded to questions about MIR 162 that it had received from
the committee in February, according to Syngenta.
"Syngenta has not been notified of any decision on the MIR
162 dossier in China," the company said in a statement.
Industry sources had expected Beijing to delay approval of
the strain, designed to protect plants from insects, with the
world's second largest consumer of corn now awash in a glut of
domestic supply amid weak demand and a record harvest.
"The biosafety committee has not approved the strain," said
one industry source, who declined to be identified because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
"Given the huge domestic supply, we don't expect the
ministry to approve it until the second half of the year."
The ministry said its evaluation follows "scientific and
cautious principles" to prevent genetically modified strains
from taking a toll of food or environmental safety.
Beijing has stockpiled a record volume of corn, amounting to
more than 90 million tonnes, over the past two years, in a bid
to help prop up domestic prices and protect rural incomes.
China's quality watchdog in the eastern coastal province of
Jiangsu has turned away about 65,200 tonnes of U.S. corn and
corn products this week, after detecting the presence of MIR
162, a domestic newspaper reported on Thursday.
That takes to nearly 1 million tonnes the total amount of
corn that China has rejected since November from the world's
largest exporter, the United States.
Chinese buyers also cancelled purchases of 221,400 tonnes of
U.S. corn last week, the U.S Department of Agriculture said.
The cancellations by China, the third largest buyer of U.S.
corn, may undermine Chicago corn futures, which have been
supported by brisk export demand from other countries.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Meredith Mazzilli)