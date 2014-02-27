BEIJING Feb 27 China's approval process for GMO
grains has become "overly political", "unpredictable and
nontransparent", an American industry group said on Thursday, in
the strongest criticism of Beijing's biotech policy since China
began rejecting thousands of tonnes of genetically modified corn
last year.
"In recent years, China's biotech approval process has gone
from being slow but predictable to even slower, unpredictable
and nontransparent," said the American Chamber of Commerce in a
policy report.
China is the world's top importer of soybeans and among the
top importers of corn.
All of its soybean imports are genetically modified.
However, it rejected around a fifth of its corn imports last
year after they were found to contain Syngenta's MIR612 gene,
which has not been approved by Beijing.
China's approval of GMO crops for import has slowed from
around two years to three years or longer, said David Yeh,
vice-chairman of the group's agriculture forum.
Delayed approvals are a "major disruption to trade flows",
said the report.
"AmCham China members are concerned that the approval
process has become overly political, requiring high-level
attention to advance applications through the MOA 9(Ministry of
Agriculture)," it added.
The group's members include leading seed firms Monsanto
, Bayer CropScience, Syngenta and
DuPont.
China has long adopted a cautious attitude to genetically
modified crops. Wary of public distrust of the technology, it
has not yet allowed any major GMO food crops to be grown in the
country, despite investing billions of yuan in research.
Yeh said Beijing's strategic focus on ensuring food security
may also be influencing its approach to GMO imports.
"China is putting agriculture and food security in such a
high agenda so when it comes to global supply, there could be
considerations for access of global raw material versus domestic
raw production," he told reporters.
Low public acceptance of GMOs is also a consideration for
the Chinese government when looking at approvals, he said.
As of June 2013, China had 19 soybean, corn, cotton and
canola traits waiting for final safety certificates or for
approval to initiate required local studies, said AmCham. Eleven
of those were finally approved.
The industry group believes carrying out local studies is
unnecessary for imported crops.
"If there's a low-level presence in the shipment, the
country of import will conduct a quick safety risk analysis and
if it's proven safe, would accept a shipment without disrupting
the trade," said Yeh.
China could be more receptive to such an approach once it
approves domestic GMO crops, added Yeh. However the agriculture
ministry said last month there is still no timetable for the
commercialisation of its own GMO corn and rice.
Major grain traders including ADM and Cargill have said in
recent weeks they will limit their handling of crops containing
a new genetically modified Syngenta strain known as Duracade
until big importers such as China give it their approval.