FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
China approves two new GMO crops for import - agri ministry
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
ECONOMY
India's economy set to reclaim top spot for growth this year
U.N. hopes for lull in Syria battles for polio campaign
Middle East
U.N. hopes for lull in Syria battles for polio campaign
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

China approves two new GMO crops for import - agri ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China has approved two new genetically modified crops for import, the agriculture ministry said in a statement uploaded on its website.

The crops, approved from July 16 for a period of three years, are Syngenta's 5307 insect-resistant corn and Monsanto's glyphosate-resistant corn, with the event code 87427.

The approvals come after China promised to speed up a review of pending import applications as part of the 100-day trade talks with the United States. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.